SUN Trading 99.9% Lower This Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00116286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00162121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,505.40 or 0.99955329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.53 or 0.00977113 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.