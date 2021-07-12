SunOpta’s (SOY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of SOY opened at C$15.35 on Friday. SunOpta has a 52-week low of C$5.96 and a 52-week high of C$21.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$262.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$906,295.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,043,369.30. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$125,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$669,483.78. Insiders have sold a total of 134,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,600 over the last three months.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

