Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 10,054 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26.

NYSE:RUN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.22. 116,292 shares of the company were exchanged.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

