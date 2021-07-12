sUSD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.97 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $269.28 million and $13.97 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.23 or 0.00918600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00093660 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 268,536,675 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.