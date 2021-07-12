Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

STRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

STRO opened at $18.26 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.02 million, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

