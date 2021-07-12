Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,753,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,727,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Gores Holdings VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHVI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VI alerts:

NASDAQ GHVI traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $15.45. 8,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.