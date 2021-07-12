Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,400,010 Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth about $25,030,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $13,709,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth about $7,311,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MILE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,727. Metromile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

