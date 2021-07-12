Suvretta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,117,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 2.0% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $133,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

