Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $85.74 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,912 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Guardant Health worth $85,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $8,094,815.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,202,349.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,565 shares of company stock valued at $38,117,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,570. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.88.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

