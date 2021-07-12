Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $10 Million in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 2.78% of Alussa Energy Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.50. 10,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $341.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

