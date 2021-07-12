Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $169.02 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 474,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,019,000. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $374.44. The company had a trading volume of 47,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $371.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

