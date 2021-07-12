Suvretta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,213,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Ajax I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJAX. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ajax I in the 1st quarter worth about $19,734,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ajax I in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,395,000. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Ajax I has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

