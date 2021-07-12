SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,400.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $8,400.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00382423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003140 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $544.41 or 0.01640908 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 151,584,068 coins and its circulating supply is 119,568,198 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.