Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYBX. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

