Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,756 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $346,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $94,779,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $68,663,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -152.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.75. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

