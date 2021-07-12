T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $51,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

Shares of TMUS opened at $146.01 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.89. The firm has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

