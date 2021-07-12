T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $168,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $330,525,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after buying an additional 292,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.91.

TROW stock opened at $205.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.07. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $205.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

