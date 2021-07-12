Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

