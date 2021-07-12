TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 8.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Spire stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.54.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

