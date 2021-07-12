TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 137,378 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $11,247,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period.

PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $46.19 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

