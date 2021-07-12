TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FNF opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

