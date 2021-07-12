TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,421 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $22.64 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $984.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

