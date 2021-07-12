TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,663 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Absolute Software worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $68,090,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $13,963,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $11,708,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.42 on Monday. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $714.40 million, a P/E ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

