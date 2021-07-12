Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.61. 213,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Teck Resources by 52.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,221,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,464,000 after purchasing an additional 768,002 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,951.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 336,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 319,957 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,927,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

