Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.
Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.68. 71,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,316. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
