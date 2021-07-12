Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Truist lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,676 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 38.0% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 65,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $156.92. 41,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,398. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.