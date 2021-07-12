Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.13% of Teleflex worth $414,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.00.

TFX stock opened at $422.82 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

