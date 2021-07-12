Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLPFY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

TLPFY stock opened at $206.45 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $209.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $2.7837 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

