Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.25. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 29,195 shares traded.

TELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $9,805,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 619.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,735 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

