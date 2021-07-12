TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.14

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.14 and last traded at C$28.08, with a volume of 263852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.96.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.93 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.20.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

