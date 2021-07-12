Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Raised by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,902,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 43,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

TPX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

