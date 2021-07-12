Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of TS stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

