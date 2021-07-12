TenCore Partners LP Invests $12.12 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

TenCore Partners LP bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,000. Okta comprises approximately 2.2% of TenCore Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.81.

Shares of OKTA traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.39. 40,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,292. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.