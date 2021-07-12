Terra (LUNA) Market Cap Hits $3.24 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.72 or 0.00023254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $211.17 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 996,600,710 coins and its circulating supply is 419,392,919 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

