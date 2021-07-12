Terra Virtua Kolect 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.69 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 84.6% against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $44.78 million and $23.69 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00886239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

