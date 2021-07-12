Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.46%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

