Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CAO Sells $1,065,753.92 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81.

NYSE TSLA traded up $28.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $685.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,605,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,678,707. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

