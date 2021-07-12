Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.21 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $62.21 billion and approximately $39.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00111988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00157819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,135.56 or 1.00095455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.63 or 0.00965525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,185,422,762 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

