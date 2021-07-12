Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.79. 8,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

