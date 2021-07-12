The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BPRN stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.36. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

