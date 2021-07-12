The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,344 ($17.56) and last traded at GBX 1,368 ($17.87). 49,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 107,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,380 ($18.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £570.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,355.97.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

