The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Shares of BX stock opened at $99.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

