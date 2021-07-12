The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Holdings Lifted by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

