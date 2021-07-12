The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
SRV stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.03. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
