The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €72.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.17 ($102.55).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €92.26 ($108.54) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €88.00. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

