The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $13,516,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.46. 6,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,512. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.72.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

