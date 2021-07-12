The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.71. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.