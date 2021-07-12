The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $63.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $851,434.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

JYNT stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 204,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,169. The Joint has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.58.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

