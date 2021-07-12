The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel Sells 4,768 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76.

Shares of NYSE:JYNT traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.52. 203,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,167. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.