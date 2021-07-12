The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

